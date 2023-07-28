Good Omens: Does Aziraphale and Crowley's Relationship Finally Turn Romantic?

The second season of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime, and many fans will be tuning in to see what's next for Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant). When the first season of the series was released four years ago, fans became obsessed with the relationship between the angel and demon, and Sheen has said in the past that his character was "in love" with his longtime friend. While their love for each other is extremely clear in the show's first season, there's never anything definitive that depicts their relationship as romantic (although, there are many hints). As the second season grew closer, teasers for the show seemed to hint at a romance between Aziraphale and Crowley ranging from lines in the trailer to their heart-shaped wings in a poster. So, do things finally get romantic between the duo in Season 2? Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The second season of Good Omens sees more of Aziraphale and Crowley's time together throughout history, and it becomes even more clear that they're happier when they're together. Throughout the new episodes, the duo is forced to look after Gabriel (Jon Hamm) whose memory has been erased. In the finale, it's revealed that before he lost his memory, Gabriel fell in love with Beelzebub (Shelley Conn), and the angel and demon run off together once he remembers who he is. After seeing that members from opposite sides can make a romance work, Crowley finally confesses his feelings for Aziraphale, but the result is heartbreaking.

Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offers Aziraphale the chance to run things in heaven and reveals part of the deal is allowing Crowley to become an angel again. Aziraphale accepts before talking things through with Crowley, who doesn't take the news well. The two are at a standstill as Crowley pleads with Aziraphale to run away with him and leave the politics of heaven and hell behind. Unfortunately, Aziraphale can't understand why Crowley doesn't want to become an angel again, and can't pass up the opportunity to do more good. Crowley gets choked up trying to confess his feelings and ultimately kisses his friend. The moment ends with Aziraphale declaring, "I forgive you," before Crowley leaves.

While fans will be thrilled that Aziraphale and Crowley finally kiss, things don't end well for the couple. The sad news? They still part ways despite the kiss. The good news? The cliffhanger means there are probably plans for a Season 3. The newest season of Good Omens may have ended with some heartbreak, but there's no denying Aziraphale and Crowley's romance is officially canon.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.