Good Omens Has Several Doctor Who Easter Eggs

After years of trying to make it into live-action, Amazon’s adaptation of Good Omens debuted over the weekend, bringing Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s iconic novel to life. And as some eagle-eyed fans have noticed, bringing the story into a visual medium brings some interesting additions — including a lot of Easter eggs and homages to Doctor Who.

Spoilers for all six episodes of Amazon’s Good Omens below! Don’t look if you don’t want to know!

In the days since Good Omens made its premiere, fans have pointed out quite a lot of Who references that are scattered throughout the series. In the series’ second episode, Newton Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall) begins a rather ill-fated office job, all while sporting a tie that models the pattern of the Fourth Doctor’s (Tom Baker) iconic scarf.

Later on, in episode four of the series, Crowley (David Tennant) debates whether or not to head to a different planet to avoid Earth’s coming apocalypse. As he weighs all of the different potential planets, one of the options shown is Gallifrey, the home planet of The Doctor and other Time Lords.

Several cars throughout the series also contain a Who nod, as they have the license plate number “SID RAT”. This, of course, is a reference to the evil TARDISes used by the War Lords.

There also are several nods to Who in the show’s dialogue, which are scattered throughout the series. The first episode sees Crowley mention the “Reign of Terror”, which happens to be the name of one of the Doctor Who serials that episodes have been lost from. Brian (Ilan Galkoff), one of the friends of Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck) also says “Exterminate” in episode four, a reference to the catchphrase used by the evil Daleks.

Given the show’s British setting and sensibility, the fact that Tennant previously played the Tenth Doctor, and series creator Neil Gaiman’s ties to the franchise, fans had safely assumed that Good Omens would have some sort of Who nod. But according to the show’s creative team, there might be even more nods hiding in plain sight.

“Not only do we have a Doctor Who, but there’s about seven or eight easter eggs,” Douglas Mackinnon, who directed the series, explained at SXSW earlier this year (via SYFY Wire).

So, if you got tired of the search for Guardians of the Galaxy’s “final” Easter egg, you have a new series of nods to look into.

All episodes of Good Omens are now streaming on Amazon Prime.