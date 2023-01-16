DC Fans Angry At Gotham Knights' Version of Batman After New Trailer Reveals

DC Fans are up in arms after seeing what Batman looks like in the new Gotham Knights trailer. Gotham Knights has been facing an uphill battle to win fan approval all along, but this latest trailer footage is definitely not doing it any favors – at least not on DC Twitter.

The new Gotham Knights trailer makes it seems like Batman's epic death scene – the entire catalyst for the premise of the show – occurs when Bruce Wayne is wearing nothing but a cowl and a tuxedo. While there could arguably be some misdirection at work... it doesn't really feel that way. It just seems more likely that this fan-film version of Batman's death is what Gotham Knights is rolling with...