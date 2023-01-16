DC Fans Angry At Gotham Knights' Version of Batman After New Trailer Reveals
DC Fans are up in arms after seeing what Batman looks like in the new Gotham Knights trailer. Gotham Knights has been facing an uphill battle to win fan approval all along, but this latest trailer footage is definitely not doing it any favors – at least not on DC Twitter.
The new Gotham Knights trailer makes it seems like Batman's epic death scene – the entire catalyst for the premise of the show – occurs when Bruce Wayne is wearing nothing but a cowl and a tuxedo. While there could arguably be some misdirection at work... it doesn't really feel that way. It just seems more likely that this fan-film version of Batman's death is what Gotham Knights is rolling with...
Basic Batman
Gotham Knights Batman’s design just being a basic ass cowl and a business suit is so??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ItE9uRfMig— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) January 16, 2023
As far as Batman designs go, this is indeed one of the worst – no matter the context.prevnext
That's Not Batman?
This show looks like trash but I doubt that's his Batman design. More likely someone who knew Bruce was Batman murdered him and put the cowl on after the fact.— Bella's Weird CGI Baby (she/her) (@BlkLoisLane) January 16, 2023
Theory: That's not Bruce Wayne's corpse, there's a misdirect here, we'll probably find out in an episode it's just a civilian murdered with a Batman cowl on.
Cause CW does have Batsuits, so if that was supposed to be Bruce Wayne, he would've been dressed in the whole suit.— Lex ( ᒥH⪽ ⊃∪⊃⪽ ) Radu 🎞️ (@MichaelPayneV) January 16, 2023
A lot of fans are having a hard time believing this is really Batman. But there are some pretty good alternative explanations floating around...prevnext
Probably Batman...
Knowing this show and the plot that’s actually Batman 💀— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) January 16, 2023
Is there anything about Gotham Knights that would suggest this ISN'T the actual version of Batman they're going with?prevnext
THIS Is How Batman Dies?!
January 16, 2023
No matter what the explanation for the cowl and suit is, if THIS is how Batman got taken out, it's a travesty.prevnext
What About GOTHAM Tho?!
There's more embarrassing suit designs.. Gotham...— SectionXP23 (@sectionxp12) January 16, 2023
Already there are some who are using Gotham Knights' shortcomings to slam Gotham all over again.prevnext
Fan-Film Budget
The budget of a fan film. I understand they may have had some restrictions but come on, they could have put a little bit more effort into it— James McKane (@jamesmck345) January 16, 2023
Gotham Knights is going to be fighting more of these fan-film jokes than its characters will bad guys.prevnext
"Secret" Identity
people in gotham seeing batman in a three piece suit, and then seeing bruce wayne in the same outfit the next day— clara (@claroo_mtf) January 16, 2023
Whether this was Batman's official costume or not, this version of Bruce Wayne didn't do a great job protecting his secret identity.prevnext
Get Gordon On The Case
January 16, 2023
Jim Gordon Needs to investigate who made the decision to let this version of Batman happen.prevnext
Best Batman Does Not Abide
The disrespect from this show is insane pic.twitter.com/HTKMPu6a2v— Bucky (@BuckTheAzBatFan) January 16, 2023
We lose our iconic animated Batman (Kevin Conroy), and THIS is what we get?prevnext
The CW Is About to Lose Its DC Card
The DISRESPECT to my boy..i need the CW gone and forbidden from making any more DC shows I’m so serious— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) January 16, 2023
The CW's era of DC TV is fading – and Gotham Knights is feeling like a full eclipse.prev