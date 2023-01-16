DC Fans Angry At Gotham Knights' Version of Batman After New Trailer Reveals

By Kofi Outlaw

DC Fans are up in arms after seeing what Batman looks like in the new Gotham Knights trailer. Gotham Knights has been facing an uphill battle to win fan approval all along, but this latest trailer footage is definitely not doing it any favors – at least not on DC Twitter. 

The new Gotham Knights trailer makes it seems like Batman's epic death scene – the entire catalyst for the premise of the show – occurs when Bruce Wayne is wearing nothing but a cowl and a tuxedo. While there could arguably be some misdirection at work... it doesn't really feel that way. It just seems more likely that this fan-film version of Batman's death is what Gotham Knights is rolling with... 

Basic Batman

As far as Batman designs go, this is indeed one of the worst – no matter the context.

That's Not Batman?

A lot of fans are having a hard time believing this is really Batman. But there are some pretty good alternative explanations floating around...

Probably Batman...

Is there anything about Gotham Knights that would suggest this ISN'T the actual version of Batman they're going with?

THIS Is How Batman Dies?!

No matter what the explanation for the cowl and suit is, if THIS is how Batman got taken out, it's a travesty.

What About GOTHAM Tho?!

Already there are some who are using Gotham Knights' shortcomings to slam Gotham all over again.

Fan-Film Budget

Gotham Knights is going to be fighting more of these fan-film jokes than its characters will bad guys.

"Secret" Identity

Whether this was Batman's official costume or not, this version of Bruce Wayne didn't do a great job protecting his secret identity.

Get Gordon On The Case

Jim Gordon Needs to investigate who made the decision to let this version of Batman happen.

Best Batman Does Not Abide

We lose our iconic animated Batman (Kevin Conroy), and THIS is what we get?

The CW Is About to Lose Its DC Card

The CW's era of DC TV is fading – and Gotham Knights is feeling like a full eclipse.

