Greater Good Animated Workplace Comedy in the Works at Fox From American Dad Co-Creator

Greater Good, a new animated comedy from American Dad co-creator Mike Barker and Comedy Bang! Bang! director Stoney Sharp is in development at Fox. According to Deadline, Fox has committed to a script and is developing the series internally at Fox Entertainment. Barker and Sharp will serve as both writers and executive producers on the project which is just the latest in Fox's continued development of animation projects -- the network also recently announced a hybrid animated-single cam series, Demi-God, and is already the home of popular animated series such as The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers.

Per the report, Greater Good asks the question of if the world is worth saving and is a "workplace comedy" about "an international team of highly qualified but socially remedial misfits working and living in a high-tech laboratory in the middle of rural Oklahoma. The characters must navigate petty office politics and challenging interpersonal relationships in order to band together and save the world… for the Greater Good.

Barker has previously written on Family Guy and Father of the Pride and is perhaps best known for co-creating American Dad with Seth MacFarlane and Matt Weitzman. That series first debuted on Fox in 2005 before being cancelled by the network in 2013 after ten seasons. The series was picked up by TBS. Its 17th season premiered in April and the series has since been renewed for two additional seasons. Barker departed the series on November 4, 2013.

For Fox, Greater Good is just another project in the film's deeper expansion into animation, something Fox's President of Entertainment Michael Thorn said earlier this year is a key part of its business.

"Animation is a key part of our business; we are really looking to growing our slate and potentially even adding another hour of animation on our schedule in a targeted section of the year," Thorn said earlier this year.

"We are looking to take our legacy and build on it," he added. "Part of that is tied to our programming goals and our Fox Entertainment goals in terms of having an ownership stake in those animated series. When they work, they work extremely well financially as well."

