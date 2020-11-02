The Great North Teaser Trailer Released

Fox has released a new teaser for The Great North, a new animated series joining its fan-favorite Animation Domination programming block along with The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. The series, from Bob's Burgers creator creator Loren Bouchard, stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Jenny Slate (Bob's Burgers), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), and Will Forte in a family comedy set in Alaska against the backdrop of a family-owned fishing boat. Ironically, Forte's The Last Man on Earth was one of the live-action shows that appeared as part of the short-lived Sunday Funday block, which replaced Animation Domination from 2015 until 2018.

From the look of things in the teaser, the family fishing boat is a relatively new thing. It appears that, at the start of the series, the Tobin family will move to Alaska, setting the stage for a fish-out-of-water family comedy in the vein of Schitt's Creek.

2021 will mark the third consecutive calendar year that sees a new series added to the Animation Domination block. In 2019, Bless the Harts debuted in the fall, while February 2020 gave audiences their first look at Duncanville, itself featuring the work of a Parks and Recreation veteran in the form of co-creator Amy Poehler. In the near future, the block expects two more series -- Housebroken, from Jennifer Crittenden, Clea Duvall, Gabrielle Allan, and an as-yet-untitled animated series from Community and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.

The Animation Domination block is a haven for programming: it's hard to break into, but once you get there, you're in it for the long haul. The last Animation Domination series to get cancelled was in 2014 before the Sunday Funday changeover.

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

In June 2020, The Great North was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere. The series is scheduled to premiere in February 2021.