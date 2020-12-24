Green Lantern HBO Max Series Reveals New Details About Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz

✖

Fans are eager to learn more about Green Lantern, the new DC Comics series set to debut on HBO Max in the near future. As production gears up to film for the new show from Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim, which will feature three different eras in the history of the Green Lantern Corps, we finally know some new details about key members and what roles they will play in the series. A new report from The Illuminerdi sheds light on how GLC members Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz will figure into the upcoming show.

We already know characters like the original Green Lantern Alan Scott will be prominently featured, and that heroes such as Guy Gardner and John Stewart will likely play a major role. And though key figures like Hal Jordan and Kyle Rayner are suspiciously absent, it sounds like Simon and Jessica will be important in the new series.

The character description for Jessica Cruz reads as follows: Protecting the galaxy is hard enough. It’s even tougher when you’re the type of person who’s uncomfortable leaving the apartment. Life forced Jessica to become self-reliant at a young age. She worked her way through school, while taking care of her younger sister. She’s bright. Determined. Looking at her you’d never know the struggle going on inside. Jessica lives with a sometimes- crippling anxiety disorder. She’s been fighting fear longer than any of our other Lanterns.

The character description for Simon Baz is a bit different: For as long as he can remember, Simon’s loved the Green Lanterns. Using his innate charm and gift of gab, he works in Detroit as a vendor. However, business hasn’t been good lately. In the wake of 9/11, America has grown distrustful of young Middle Eastern men.

While fans might want to see Hal or Kyle play a more prominent role in the series, these new Lanterns might be the best introduction for newcomers to learn just what the GLC is all about. Overcoming fear with the strength of one's own personal willpower is an important part of the entire concept, and setting up the threat of Paralax alongside the fall of Hal Jordan and the rise of Kyle Rayner could lead to an epic confrontation later on in the series.

Expect to learn more about Green Lantern on HBO Max in the coming weeks as WarnerMedia and DC Comics continue to prep for filming on the upcoming series.