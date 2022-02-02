The Muppets Releases Statement On Behalf Of The Groundhog In Regard To Time Loops





The Muppets have released a statement on behalf of The Groundhog after some concern for time loops popped up on social media. This week was the big reveal of the animal’s weather declaration in Pennsylvania. Of course, people couldn’t help bringing up the Bill Murray movie as well. All the days do begin to feel the same after a while and The Groundhog wanted to get out in front of some of that fervor. (Any similarities to other famous time loops is purely coincidental.)

Unfortunately Punxsutawney Phil said there’s going to be six more weeks of winter today. Not a completely crushing blow, but took some social media users by surprise. With numerous states in the US gearing up for more winter storms, it does make a lot of sense. You knew the Muppets would have to get in on the groundhog hysteria in some way shape or form. Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania might be the site of the famous weather report. But, the characters got in on the action remotely. Check out what they had to say about the day’s events on social media down below.

Since today is #GroundhogDay, I must state on behalf of my client, The Groundhog, that he is not privy to occurrences of “time loops.” Though such phenomena may occur, he is not now, nor has he ever been capable of altering the time space continuum.

They wrote on Twitter, “Since today is #GroundhogDay, I must state on behalf of my client, The Groundhog, that he is not privy to occurrences of “time loops.” Though such phenomena may occur, he is not now, nor has he ever been capable of altering the time space continuum. —Joe from Legal”

Sadly, one city lost their groundhog, Milltown Mel. They posted a tribute.

“We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge,” the official Facebook page said. “Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating…so no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring. We tried everywhere to get a stand-in, but to no avail!”

The added, “On top of that, the county is not currently renting out the big Showmobile stage due to the pandemic, so we would have had that issue as well.We will work hard on getting us a new weather prognosticator for next year, till then please check out what all of Mel’s cousins have to say on Feb 2nd.”

