Groundhog Day 2021: Punxsutawney Phil's Shadow Means More Winter
February 2nd has arrived, and that means the famed Punxsutawney Phil finally gets his moment in the spotlight. The Pennsylvania groundhog comes out to see the public once a year, on February 2nd, to let everyone know how much longer winter will be sticking around. If he sees his shadow, we've got six more weeks of cold and potential snow. Unfortunately for those who aren't fans of the chilly months, Phil did indeed see his shadow on Tuesday morning.
According to the groundhog on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, there will be six more weeks of winter in 2021. Things could be worse, obviously, and groundhog day is just a legend, but those who were hoping for an early spring certainly aren't fans of the news.
As you can expect, Twitter lit up with Bill Murray memes and talk of more winter as soon as Phil popped his head out of the ground on Tuesday morning. People had plenty to say, and plenty to joke about, following the groundhog's reveal.
Below, you can take a look at some of the conversation taking place around social media regarding Phil's big day.
Six More Weeks of Winter
BUNDLE UP! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter this #GroundhogDay 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/MYgKboSNOw— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2021
Beautiful Spring
I may have seen my shadow this year folks, but I assure you .. it will be followed by the most BEAUTIFUL SPRING #GroundhogDay #groundhogday2021— Punxsutawney Phil (@PunxsatawnyPhil) February 2, 2021
Sorry Folks
So sorry folks.. I've seen my shadow .. SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER!!#GroundhogDay #groundhogday2021— Punxsutawney Phil (@PunxsatawnyPhil) February 2, 2021
Phil Gets Special Treatment
When Punxsutawney Phil leaves his room once a year it's a national holiday but when I do it it's a "problem"— Ali Farina (@alifarinaa) February 1, 2021
He Wasn't Lying
#PunxsutawneyPhil predicted more winter and today will certainly feel like winter! We'll have a lot more sunshine today than yesterday, but temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer in the upper 30s. Breezy NNW winds keep our wind chill values in the mid 20s. pic.twitter.com/XGFfkcENs7— Kristy Steward (@KristyWNKY) February 2, 2021
The Lies
6 more weeks of Winter.. Thanks #PunxsutawneyPhil pic.twitter.com/BGCPGBLeH1— Tearsa Smith (@TearsaSmith) February 2, 2021
No Surprise
Hear ye, Hear ye.... #PunxsutawneyPhil saw his shadow. No shock there. Just look at our #Chicago forecast & plenty of winter ahead. Spring officially arrives March 20.— Tracy Butler (@TracyButlerABC7) February 2, 2021
Six More Weeks
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. 6 more weeks of congressional stimulus talks— Erik Wasson (@elwasson) February 2, 2021
Brave Face
#PunxsutawneyPhil is predicting 6 more weeks of #Winter! We're fine. Thanks for asking. ❄️#GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/RCdLsJHIHP— VDOT (@VaDOT) February 2, 2021
About to Fight
#PunxsutawneyPhil and I are about to fight over this 6 more weeks of winter 🥶 😠 pic.twitter.com/wdfhPXmp8b— Skinner (@jskinnertv) February 2, 2021