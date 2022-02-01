Weather-Predicting Groundhog Dies Right Before Groundhog Day

One New Jersey groundhog passed away before it could give the customary Spring report. Milltown Mel told the people of his town when they could expect the seasons to change for for six years. Central Jersey‘s reporting indicates that the lifespan for a groundhog is about 3 years. So, he lived a full life. However, the people organizing the Groundhog Day ceremonies for Milltown were taken off-guard by the news. It’s so late in the game that they don’t have a replacement for Mel. But, the show must go on. Instead of the stalwart animal one of his cousins will stand in on February 2 as a part of the town’s holiday festivities. It’s a bizarre situation to be in, but someone’s got to tell people about Spring’s impending status. For now, the groundhog wranglers left a message on the animal’s Facebook page explaining the situation.

“We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge,” the official Facebook page reads. “Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating…so no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring. We tried everywhere to get a stand-in, but to no avail!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The continued, “On top of that, the county is not currently renting out the big Showmobile stage due to the pandemic, so we would have had that issue as well.We will work hard on getting us a new weather prognosticator for next year, till then please check out what all of Mel’s cousins have to say on Feb 2nd.”

Last year, Mel left a note for the good people of Milltown that feels like a sad coda now. “As I lay here in my bed and snore. I sneak a peek outside the door. If the lack of shadow is what I truly see, then an early Spring there must be! See you in the Spring! Love, Mel.”

The original Milltown Mel died in the summer of 2015 after a long stint in the town as well. So, the search for another Mel is on. We’ll keep you updated on the results.

Do you think the replacement groundhog will see its shadow? Let us know down in the comments!