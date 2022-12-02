ComicBook Nation: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 & Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Breakdowns, Violent Night Review

The ComicBook Nation team breakdown the new trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny! We also review the new Christmas action-flick, Violent Night, the new Disney+ Willow Reboot, and the hottest comic picks of the week!

In the official ComicBook review of Violent Night, critic Patrick Cavanaugh had the following to say:

There is an absolutely fantastic 80-minute movie buried in Violent Night, though its actual run time is 20 minutes longer than that. There are expository sequences that run too long and narrative deviations that grind the story's momentum to a halt, and while the attempts to explain how Santa's history and how he could be so quick to become a bloodthirsty barbarian are admirable, the ideas aren't entirely fleshed out and leave us scratching our heads. Still, for genre fans who have been on the lookout for a worthy addition to their annual rotation of nontraditional holiday movies to watch each year, Violent Night has a surprising amount of heart for a movie whose focus is to deck the halls with broken bones and bloodshed.

