Harley Quinn Season 3 Renewal Depends on New Budget From HBO Max

During DC FanDome yesterday, we learned that HBO Max is renewing Doom Patrol for a third season. Despite the fact that Harley Quinn had its own panel at the event, the animated show's fate is still up in the air. According to a new post from The Hollywood Reporter, the reason HBO Max hasn't given the go-ahead on another season is due to budget concerns.

"Harley Quinn, meanwhile, has picked up steam since its first two seasons arrived on Max," THR writes. "It is currently awaiting word on its future, though sources say renewal negotiations hinge on a new budget for the series. That process has been stalled by the major executive shake-up at the streamer that saw senior leaders Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly pushed out and oversight of the platform given to HBO's Casey Bloys."

This news is a bit surprising considering animated shows don't require the same budget as live-action series. We're going to assume these negotiations have to do with the voice cast's salary, but it's certainly hard to know for sure. As for Doom Patrol, the new streaming service seems confident that it will bring them success.

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most-watched Max originals on the platform,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, explained. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

Recently, Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker congratulated Doom Patrol while sending a plea to HBO Max to include Harley on the renewal list. "Congrats, @DCDoomPatrol! Now do @dcharleyquinn, @hbomax,” he posted on Twitter. The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, also tweeted his support for the show and encouraged his followers to check out the series. "Everyone watched Harley Quinn on HBO Max and help get them a well-deserved season three," he wrote.

Come on, DC fans, it's time to get #RenewHarleyQuinn trending!

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on DC Universe and HBO Max. Spread the word!