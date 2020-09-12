Doom Patrol Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max

✖

Doom Patrol's Season 2 finale left off with quite a cliffhanger as DC's strangest heroes found themselves covered in wax by the Candlemaker with only Dorothy left to step up and take on the terrifying villain and while the team's fate remains unknown, fans can rest assured they will in fact find out what's next for the unusual team. Doom Patrol has been renewed for a third season to air exclusively on HBO Max.

The news comes during the second part of DC's FanDome event with HBO Max noting that Doom Patrol has become one of the most-watched Max Originals on the HBO Max platform.

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform," Sara Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return Doom Manor," series executive producer Jeremy Carver said. "And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max."

In season two of Doom Patrol, DC’s strangest group of heroes — including Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol first debuted on DC Universe in 2019 with Season 2 of the series airing on both DC Universe and HBO Max in 2020. Season 3 of the series is expected in 2021.