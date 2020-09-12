Harley Quinn Showrunner Congratulates Doom Patrol on Renewal While Harley’s Fate Remains Unknown

✖

DC FanDome's second day of events is currently in full swing and while HBO Max has officially renewed Doom Patrol, there's still no word on Harley Quinn. The animated series had a super fun panel during the event today, but the creators still don't know if their show is being renewed. Showrunner Patrick Schumacker has been writing some friendly tweets to HBO Max about bringing the series back for a third season, and he took the opportunity again today after Doom Patrol's good news was announced.

“DOOM PATROL Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max ... ‘New episodes of the series will no longer drop on DC Universe, the subscription platform on which the show launched in season one,’” THR’s @Borys_Kit tweeted. Congrats, @DCDoomPatrol! Now do @dcharleyquinn, @hbomax,” Schumacker wrote. You can check out the post below:

Recently, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn tweeted his support for the show and encouraged his followers to check out the series. "Everyone watched Harley Quinn on HBO Max and help get them a well-deserved season three," he wrote.

While another season still isn't set in stone, co-creator Justin Halpern promised that a potential season three will not break up Harley and Poison Ivy.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Alright, DC fans, it's time to get #RenewHarleyQuinn trending!

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on DC Universe and HBO Max.