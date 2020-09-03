The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Pushes for Harley Quinn Season 3 Renewal

✖

DC's animated Harley Quinn TV series has become a new staple for fans of DC Comics over the last couple of years, proving to be one of the most enjoyable and exciting comic book shows out there. Anyone who has watched Harley Quinn recently has fallen in love with its witty style and raunchy sense of humor, but Warner Bros. has yet to renew it for a third season. There are plenty of folks out there who have been hoping to hear about a Season 3 renewal, including The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. During a Twitter exchange on Wednesday night, Gunn made it clear that he's hoping to see more of the show in the future.

It all started with Gunn tweeting a video of his dog barking at the TV, which featured an image of Harley's hyena. "Our dog barks at any animal that comes on TV. Including this animated hyena on Harley Quinn," Gun wrote. "The hyena is a still image. (Show is great btw)."

Our dog barks at any animal that comes on TV. Including this animated hyena on @dcharleyquinn. The hyena is a still image. (Show is great btw). pic.twitter.com/6lebro7Y1e — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2020

Harley Quinn writer and producer Patrick Schumacker replied to Gunn and joked about getting the show renewed, hoping DC's new big-time director could get them some help.

"Thanks for amplifying the show," Schumacker wrote. "Will the much sought after James Gunn Bump help us get a season 3? (Seriously, have you heard anything? I have no idea.)"

This is where the real endorsement from Gunn came in. The director quoted Schumacker's tweet and called on all of his followers to watch Harley Quinn, hoping it will get the attention it deserves.

Let’s hope. Everyone watch Harley Quinn on @hbomax and help get them a well-deserved season three! @dcharleyquinn https://t.co/D6z9mjk7Y0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2020

"Let's hope," said Gunn. "Everyone watched Harley Quinn on HBO Max and help get them a well-deserved season three!"

Gunn's The Suicide Squad will feature another version of Harley Quinn, the one played by Margot Robbie, appearing in her third live-action film. Both Robbie and Kaley Cuoco have received praise for their takes on the character, creating another parallel between the animated series and the movie franchise.

Are you hoping to see Harley Quinn renewed for Season 3? Let us know in the comments!

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on DC Universe and HBO Max.

