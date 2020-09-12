DC FanDome: Harley Quinn Producers Offer Season 3 Update, Potential Punchline Plans

✖

With the star of the series herself offering a shrug at the first part of DC FanDome in terms of an update, fans of the animated Harley Quinn were eagerly awaiting the show's panel at the second half of the digital event for any news. The good news is that there's no drastically bad news, but the bad news is that there's no word yet on when or if the series will return for more episodes. When asked by panel host Shea Serrano if a third season was in the works, and if recent DC Comics addition Punchline might appear, supervising producer Jennifer Coyle replied: "The answer is I hope so, and then I personally don't know about Punchline."

Writer and executive producer Justin Halpern chimed in, adding, "We want to focus on Harley and IVy's relationship and I'm less personally interested if the Joker gets a new girlfriend than I am if just, like, let's explore this relationship we've spent two seasons building."

This is in line with what Halpern has said previously is their plans for the series should they return for another season. He previously promised that after the Harley and Poison Ivy officially became a couple in the second season finale the next season would make sure to keep them together and not find a narrative reason to break them up.

"It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship," Halpern told SYFY FANGRRLS earlier this year. "And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

With no official word on if the series has been renewed, the call for more episodes of the show will no doubt become even louder. Recently, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn tweeted his support for the show and encouraged his followers to check out the series, writing: "Everyone watched Harley Quinn on HBO Max and help get them a well-deserved season three."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on DC Universe and HBO Max.