Harley Quinn Season 3 Will Focus on Poison Ivy's Origin and Gordon's Gotham Police Problems

This morning brought the news that many fans had been waiting for as WarnerMedia confirmed that Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season! The series will make the jump completely from DC Universe to HBO Max for its next batch of episodes, and the creative team behind the fan-favorite is already hard at work on what will happen next. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern opened up about what fans can expect from the new season and what the characters will be up to when the show returns.

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

He continued, "I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do."

Though an official release date or window hasn't been confirmed, the pair did reveal that they're aiming for the new season to be released at the end of next year.

"We don't know all the details of them, but we know it's been an ongoing conversation," Schumacker said. "It's been very difficult to be vague online while also being optimistic. Because there's a ton of people out there that contact us on the regular, just wanting to know like, 'Is there going to be season three?' and all we can kind of say up until now is, 'Keep the faith that we feel pretty good about it,' which was the truth, but we never... up until [Wednesday], the deal was not done. But I think what Justin is saying it's probably at the earliest late 2021."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are currently streaming on HBO Max and DC Universe.