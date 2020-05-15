Harley Quinn: Batgirl Finally Reveals Her Secret Identity to SPOILER

✖

"There's No Place to Go But Down," the newest episode of Harley Quinn, is now available to watch on DC Universe and features a big moment for Harley and Poison Ivy. In addition to following Harley and Ivy as they attempt to escape Bane's underground prison, the new episode also follows Batgirl and Jim Gordon. Earlier in the season, Barabra Gordon caught the superhero bug and took on the Batgirl mantle, and in a recent episode that was all about Batman, the Dark Knight introduced the young hero to Jim. The two characters have been working together, much to Jim's dismay. The former commissioner has fallen into a deep depression, drinks too much, and has lost his skills as a cop along the way. However, a new reveal turned things around for Jim in a big way this week. Warning: Harley Quinn spoilers ahead!

After the Gordon's home is infiltrated by Two-Face and his goons, Jim is about to give up on life when Batgirl rushes in to rescue him. In an attempt to boost the broken man's spirt's, Barbara reveals her Batgirl identity to her father and tells him that Batman may have inspired her costume, but it was him that inspired her to do good. This is the boost Jim needs to quit drinking (which he does in a hilariously tidy montage). Jim then decides to take back the police station, which has become Two-Face's territory. After a brutal fight that ends with a nasty stab wound to the hand, Jim takes back the station and declares his return. With Batgirl at his side, it appears things are finally looking up for ole Jim. While we find it hard to believe the tragic commissioner won't fall on hard times again soon, it was nice to see the poor guy finally get in a win.

If you're itching to watch (or rewatch) today's Harley Quinn episode, ComicBook is hosting a Quarantine Watch Party tonight (Friday, May 15th) at 9 PM EST. We'll be watching last week's episode "All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues" as well as "There's No Place to Go But Down" and we'll be joined on Twitter by the show's executive producers: Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey.

The entire first season of Harley Quinn is now available to stream on DC Universe, and new episodes debut on Fridays.

