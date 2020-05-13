Harley Quinn Executive Producers Join Quarantine Watch Party on Friday

Harley Quinn is conquering the Quarantine Watch Party! The popular series based on the DC Comics characters is going to be the centerpiece of Friday night's Quarantine Watch Party event and she is not coming alone. The animated series is bringing its executive producers, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey to the Party. The trio of guests will be live-tweeting Harley Quinn's two most recent episodes, Episode 2x06 (All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues) and Episode 2x07 (There's No Place to Go But Down), with the latter making its debut on Friday!

The event will call for the use of #QuarantineWatchParty and #HarleyQuinn in each of the tweets as everyone watches the episodes together, from their homes. For the best experiece, Harley Quinn fans will want to follow Schumacker (@PMSchumacker), Halpern (@justin_halpern), and Lorey (@deanlorey) on Twitter, along with ComicBook.com's hosts for the evening Joseph Schmidt (@woeisjoe) and Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics)!

If this is your first time joining the Quarantine Watch Party, we have the very easy to follow instructions laid out for you!

How to Join the Harley Quinn Quarantine Watch Party

What: Harley Quinn Quarantine Watch Party

Harley Quinn Quarantine Watch Party When: Friday, May 15, 2019

Friday, May 15, 2019 Time: 9:00 pm ET, 4:00 pm PT

9:00 pm ET, 4:00 pm PT Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty and #HarleyQuinn on Twitter and Instagram

How does Quarantine Watch Party work?

It's easy! At 9pm ET (4pm PT), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective DC Universe streams of Harley Quinn Episodes 2x06 and 2x07. Watch one right after the other! Throughout, Party-goers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #HarleyQuinn with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Harley Quinn Cosplay

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past five weeks weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, The Witcher, Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, Jay and Silent Bob, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

