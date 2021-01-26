Harley Quinn Seasons 1 and 2 Coming to Blu-ray in February

✖

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are coming to Blu-ray next month in a new package from Warner Archive, the print-on-demand partner for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The series, which originated on WarnerMedia's DC Universe app before migrating to DC Universe when DC Universe folded, has become one of DC's most critically well-received properties along with its fellow DC Universe expat Doom Patrol. The series riffs on some of the same dynamics that Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn did last year, most obviously with Harley breaking with The Joker both romantically and criminally, leaving her on her own and eager to one-up the Clown Prince of Crime.

As with other Warner Archive titles, bonus features will be the same as the DVD release, which in this case is very little. And while season 1 has been available on DVD for a while now -- it was even discounted at Walmart around the holidays -- season two will actually come to DVD on the same day as the two-season Blu-ray does.

The Warner Archive has also produced Blu-rays of Black Lightning seasons, with only the DVD version available in mainstream stores; and the DVD release of Steel, the 1997 DC film starring Shaquille O'Neaal.

You can check out the official synopsis and some specs below.

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. With the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of Doom. Don’t worry – she’s got this. Or does she? In Season 2, Harley has defeated the Joker, and Gotham City is hers for the taking…what’s left of it, that is. Her celebration in the newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, they’re intent on keeping Harley and her crew from taking control as the top villains in Gotham.

Available on Blu-Ray FEBRUARY 16, 2021

Run Time: 594:00

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio Specs: DTS HD-Master Audio 5.1 - English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1, 16 X 9 Widescreen

Disc Configuration: 3 BD50