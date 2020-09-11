Harley Quinn Showrunner Sends “Gentle Nudge” to HBO Max Over Season Three Renewal

✖

DC Universe's Harley Quinn ended its second season back in June, and despite the excellent reviews, the show has yet to be renewed for a third season. Fans were hoping an announcement would come during DC FanDome, but despite the fact that animated Harley made an appearance at the event, there's been no news. The second part of the virtual DC extravaganza is taking place tomorrow (September 12th), but based on showrunner Patrick Schumacker's recent tweets, our hopes aren't too high that the announcement is coming this week. Now that the show is streaming on HBO Max, Schumacker encouraged them to renew the show with a fun tweet.

“Reply to this with a show on HBO Max that you’ve been trying to make a friend stream and tag them. If your reply gets 1 like, they have to stream it,” @hbomax tweeted. “Harley Quinn. Specially season 3 and my friend is @hbomax,” Schumacker jokingly replied. Someone in the comments asked for clarification, writing, “Confused if this is plugging your show on HBO or shade saying the HBO execs have never seen the show.” Schumacker replied, “Neither! It’s a gentle nudge to please renew it for season 3 :)” You can check out the tweets below:

Harley Quinn. Specially season 3 and my friend is named @hbomax https://t.co/F2deJzQ9g0 — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) September 10, 2020

Recently, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn tweeted his support for the show and encouraged his followers to check out the series. "Everyone watched Harley Quinn on HBO Max and help get them a well-deserved season three," he wrote.

While another season still isn't set in stone, co-creator Justin Halpern promised that a potential season three will not break up Harley and Poison Ivy.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on DC Universe and HBO Max.