Harley Quinn: Harley and Poison Ivy Finally Had Sex and Fans Are Freaking Out

After Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's long-awaited first kiss on DC Universe's Harley Quinn two weeks ago, Harley started to develop feelings for her best friend, despite Ivy's engagement to Kite Man. During this week's episode, Harley attempted to bury down her feelings and throw Ivy and epic bachelorette party on Themyscira in order to show Ivy she supports her upcoming marriage. However, a night of partying led to the characters having sex for the first time. Unfortunately for Harlivy shippers, Ivy wasn't happy about the "mistake," and vowed not to do it again. However, more partying led to yet another night of steamy passion. Naturally, fans of the series were thrilled to see the two characters finally consummate their relationship.

Sadly, at the end of the episode, Ivy decided to stay with Kite Man, proclaiming to Harley, "I trust you with my life, but I don't trust you with my heart." While fans were extremely excited about the sex, they're also pretty devastated for Harley for the second week in a row.

Here are some of the best tweet responses to "Bachelorette," which not only saw Mrs. Freeze, Catwoman, and Ivy's childhood friend Jennifer taking a trip to Themyscira, but also featured King Shark in a hilarious The Little Mermaid style adventure to his home under the sea.