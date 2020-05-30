Harley Quinn: Harley and Poison Ivy Finally Had Sex and Fans Are Freaking Out
After Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's long-awaited first kiss on DC Universe's Harley Quinn two weeks ago, Harley started to develop feelings for her best friend, despite Ivy's engagement to Kite Man. During this week's episode, Harley attempted to bury down her feelings and throw Ivy and epic bachelorette party on Themyscira in order to show Ivy she supports her upcoming marriage. However, a night of partying led to the characters having sex for the first time. Unfortunately for Harlivy shippers, Ivy wasn't happy about the "mistake," and vowed not to do it again. However, more partying led to yet another night of steamy passion. Naturally, fans of the series were thrilled to see the two characters finally consummate their relationship.
Sadly, at the end of the episode, Ivy decided to stay with Kite Man, proclaiming to Harley, "I trust you with my life, but I don't trust you with my heart." While fans were extremely excited about the sex, they're also pretty devastated for Harley for the second week in a row.
Here are some of the best tweet responses to "Bachelorette," which not only saw Mrs. Freeze, Catwoman, and Ivy's childhood friend Jennifer taking a trip to Themyscira, but also featured King Shark in a hilarious The Little Mermaid style adventure to his home under the sea.
IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED
HARLEY AND IVY HAD SEX #harleyquinn #harlivy pic.twitter.com/np4rfSWXRs— amy. frances forsythe! (@bridgetsrose) May 29, 2020
Twice
“wE cAnNot dO tHiS AgAiN” 🤪✊🏻
- still cracking up at the way ivy’s cursing random shit everytime they wake up tho 😹😹😹 #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/rvDr3vKChH— HARLIVY | CATRADORA CANON (@shipper_gx) May 29, 2020
And It Was "Mind-Blowing"
Oh my god Harley really just said that 😁😂#Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/Y5Ue47zmzV— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 29, 2020
Ivy's Struggles
They had sex twice I loved Ivy’s reactions though #HarleyQuinn #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/1yNA04u7U8— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 29, 2020
They Love Each Other
Awwwwwwww so cute ❤️💚❤️💚#Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/OBNdFnWxTO— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 29, 2020
Catwoman Always Knows
Catwomen is so sly and I liked when she said the walls are paper thin meaning she heard Ivy and Harley having sex twice 🤣🤣#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/gye62tY1Tp— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 29, 2020
More Gotham City Sirens, Please
The Gotham City Sirens 😍 I hope that this time they give them more screen time together. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/sY2IQuPMi8— DarkWolf (@DarkWolf_888) May 25, 2020
Cobb Squad For Life
Choose your fighter. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/bNTYWTY3G0— hooded justice (@tvshoweater) May 29, 2020
This Moment
Pffft Harley sniffing Ivy's hair
Reminds me of Helga doing the same thing to Arnold 😂😂
But damn that's GAY #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/zFz92PWbHL— Cathleen Gayle 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) May 29, 2020
The Song, Though
So this week's #HarleyQuinn has an Under the Sea parody about... 💩. #blessed pic.twitter.com/P3jNB4mgLW— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 29, 2020
Bless King Shark
Can we talk about the king shark's speech about love? 🥺 #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/SPUUMAttZ5— Vic #RenewHarleyQuinn (@starlady447) May 29, 2020
So Beauitful
HARLEY TOLD IVY SHE LOVES HER #harleyquinn #harlivy pic.twitter.com/wQXkSkeygP— amy. frances forsythe! (@bridgetsrose) May 29, 2020
We Get It...
i get why ivy is afraid. Harley fucking quinn, she’s totally unstable and always doing crazy shit (harley’s own words) but DAMN IT WOMAN, didn’t have to be this harsh #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/XaGmrn1ioy— 𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖘 (@murdocz7) May 29, 2020
...But It Still Hurts
For personal reasons I'll be sobbing#HarleyQuinn #harlivy pic.twitter.com/BILuTkrkIi— Shiv (@iron_widow) May 29, 2020
Endgame
Hang on just a little longer there, Harley— Cathleen Gayle 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) May 29, 2020
She's gonna choose you in the end
😭😭#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/AiqaoybBs2
