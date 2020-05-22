Here's How Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Deal With the Fallout of Their Kiss

✖

Last week, Harley Quinn fans were treated to the long-awaited first kiss between the titular character and Poison Ivy. After a daring rescue from Bane's underground prison, the adrenaline and joy led to a perfect kiss, which ended with both women looking quite startled by their actions. Considering the two are best friends and Ivy is currently engaged to Kite Man, we weren't exactly expecting an immediate happily-ever-after romance in this week's episode, Inner (Para) Demons. Sure enough, the characters attempt to return to normal and forget their moment of passion, but it's clear Harley now wants more than friendship. Here's how they handled the aftermath in the latest episode...

At the beginning of the episode, Harley and Ivy decide to "talk about" their kiss and ultimately chalk it up to a heat of the moment thing. Ivy takes the lead on this decision and Harley goes along with it, but it's clear the kiss meant more to her. This causes Harley to spiral a bit, constantly calling herself impetuous and randomly kissing everyone from Doctor Psycho to Batgirl. Upon finding out that Jim Gordon is after her, Harley focuses her energy on gathering an army from Darkseid on Apokolips. After battling Granny Goodness, Harley earns her army and returns to Gotham to fight Gordon.

After a lunch date to meet Kite Man's parents, Ivy sees the mayhem Harley is causing and talks her down. Although, not before saying she's "ride or die" and will support this war if it's what Harley really wants. Harley realizes that it isn't what she wants and ends the battle, letting Gordon win. She's about to tell Ivy how she feels, but Kite Man appears and brags about how Ivy defended him to his waspy, judgemental parents. Harley can see that Ivy is happy with Kite Man, so she changes her mind and chooses not to admit her feelings.

It's no surprise that the episode took this very real direction as the series' showrunners recently talked about the hopeful couple and shared their vision of transforming the characters from best friends to lovers. "We tried to play the reality of how messy, uncomfortable, and awkward it would be to figure out that you're in love with your best friend. It's messy, it takes a while, and it's not smooth at all. And there are definitely a lot of two steps forward, one step back kind of thing going on," Justin Halpern explained.

New episodes of Harley Quinn drop on DC Universe every Friday.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.