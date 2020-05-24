Harley Quinn’s Latest Episode Left Fans Heartbroken For Harley
This week's episode of Harley Quinn followed the aftermath of Harley and Poison Ivy's epic first kiss. They ultimately chalk it up to a heat of the moment mistake, but it's clear Harley is only going along with what Ivy supposedly wants. This causes Harley to spiral, constantly calling herself impetuous and randomly kissing everyone from Doctor Psycho to Batgirl. Upon finding out that Jim Gordon is after her, Harley focuses her energy on gathering an army from Darkseid. After battling Granny Goodness, Harley earns her army and returns to Gotham to fight Gordon. However, Ivy convinces Harley to stop the chaotic war she started, and just as Harley is about to confess her newfound feelings for Ivy, Kite Man shows up. Harley can see that Ivy loves Kite Man, and decides to keep her feelings to herself. It's was pretty devastating having to watch Harley watch Ivy kiss Kite Man, so fans of the series are understandably heartbroken for the titular character.
It's no surprise that the episode took this very real direction as the series' showrunners recently talked about transforming the characters from best friends to lovers. "We tried to play the reality of how messy, uncomfortable, and awkward it would be to figure out that you're in love with your best friend. It's messy, it takes a while, and it's not smooth at all. And there are definitely a lot of two steps forward, one step back kind of thing going on," Justin Halpern explained.
Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter about the latest episode of Harley Quinn...
Still Crying
HARLEY'S FACE WHEN IVY AND KITE MAN KISSED RIGHT IN FRONT OF HER— Cathleen Gayle 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) May 22, 2020
😭😭💔💔#harleyquinn pic.twitter.com/lmslVnjBMh
Peak Denial
Harley kissing almost everyone, repeating she's impetuous and how she just "kisses everyone" is peak denial activity. #DCUHarleyQuinn #Harlivy #HarleyQuinn Baby, you're mental health professional, you know what you're doing, honey. Let them hug you. pic.twitter.com/wRA9pL1TFH— Marcela (@marcelaesr) May 23, 2020
This Broke Us
And just when I thought it couldn't possible be more heartbreaking, THIS FCKING ACTION HERE. THIS. BROKE. ME. SHE CAN'T STAND LOOKING AT THEM TOGETHER JUST AS FRIENDS CAUSE THERE'S NO GOING BACK FOR HARLEY. #Harlivy #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn #PoisonIvy #help pic.twitter.com/WzJEKcrvRY— Marcela (@marcelaesr) May 23, 2020
Harley Deserves Hugs
Ive just focusing on her happiness but dosen’t realise that her best friend is completely upset/ shattered
*hugs Harley so much* #Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/bFNsdXDsP3— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 22, 2020
Get Out, Kite Man
She was about to say it but then Kiteman interrupted her -_- #Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/FN6Tib3nMl— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 22, 2020
Emotions Can Be Tough
I love how Harley completely freaked out about kissing Ivy, and decided what she needed to do was borrow Darkseid's army to take over Gotham. I love how Harley just does not know how to cope with her emotions in a healthy way. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/rGewzscdCu— Temuera Morrison Is All I Care About Right Now (@ClonesDreamGirl) May 23, 2020
Wake Up, Ivy
She wants you so much Ive why can’t you see that 😢😢😢#Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/gjGex6YqiR— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 22, 2020
Fan Art
Episode 8 is out— nyoy (@nyoy_lyn) May 23, 2020
It was funny and heartbreaking at the same time
Here's a fanart of Harley and Batgirl#HarleyQuinn #batgirl pic.twitter.com/pNPnl86t5v
Thank You, Writers
Rewatching the #HarleyQuinn episode 8 for the third time, I noticed how Harley was waiting for Ivy to speak up at every chance... and Ivy was waiting for Harley to speak up
It was a hilarious, awkward, sad mess. The writing for this has been amazing. #RenewHarleyQuinn— Jake Wood (@BoStaffTurtle) May 23, 2020
All in the Eyes
When you're in the middle of causing apocalypse, but the woman you love says your name. #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/Fhcwf30V7S— Marcela (@marcelaesr) May 23, 2020
Is it Friday Yet?
I hate that I’m not only being tortured by the drama between Kiteman, Ivy, and,#HarleyQuinn, but I’m also being tortured by the fact that I have to wait 7 days to be tortured some more by the next episode. #RenewHarleyQuinn #Harlivy— Amber Marie (@Im_ambermarie) May 23, 2020
New episodes of Harley Quinn drop on DC Universe every Friday.
