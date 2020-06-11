Hulu Cancels Harlots After 3 Seasons, Reprisal Cancelled After 1 Season

It's a tough day for not just one, but two original shows at Hulu. As streaming services and networks prepare for the upcoming programming seasons, tough decisions about renewals and cancellations have to be made. Hulu made a couple of those difficult calls on Wednesday, bringing down the ax on two of its originals. Harlots has been cancelled after three seasons on the streaming service, and Reprisal has been cut following its debut season back in December. Neither show will be returning for another round.

Harlots is the more well-known of the two shows, having run on Hulu for three seasons and sporting names like Samantha Morton and Liv Tyler. Reprisal had its fair share of recognizable faces as well, but its one and only season never caught on with a large enough group of viewers.

Hulu has quite a few other originals still on its slate, include popular titles such as The Handmaid's Tale and Solar Opposites, the latter of which became the streamer's biggest comedy debut to-date. Both of those shows have new seasons on the way, as does the Aidy Bryant dramedy Shrill. That said, there could still be more cancellations on the horizon for Hulu.

Decisions have yet to be made for three of Hulu's original programs. Castle Rock, High Fidelity, and Normal People are all awaiting words on their futures at Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those decisions could be made in the near future, but there is no confirmation either way at this point.

Harlots takes place in 18th century Georgian London and follows a group of women that run a brothel. Samantha Morton stars as the main character, Margaret Wells, and she's joined in the cast by Lesley Manville, Kate Fleetwood, Holli Dempsey, Eloise Smyth, Bronwyn James, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Liv Tyler.

Reprisal tells the story of a woman seeking revenge on a gang that tried to kill her. Abigail Spencer leads an all-star cast that also includes Mena Massoud, Rodrigo Santoro, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, Bethany Anne Lind, and David Dastmalchian.

Are you disappointed to see these shows cancelled by Hulu? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.