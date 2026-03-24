Harry Potter’s TV Remake Will Officially Show 1 Part of Hogwarts Even the Books Never Went To

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is going to make Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry feel bigger than ever before. Part of the excitement – and, indeed, the point – of remaking Harry Potter is the chance to do things differently. That conversation largely focuses on how it can stand apart from the movies and, with that, be more faithful to the source material. It’s certainly an important aspect of it, but the show can, and is, expanding upon and adding to things from the books as well, going beyond what’s on the page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, HBO invited social media influencers to tour the Harry Potter set, with several details emerging. As revealed by @janariva on Instagram, we now know that the TV show will also be going inside Gryffindor House’s girls’ dormitory, with a scene of Hermione Granger there, something neither the books nor the movies did.

The novels did come close, with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley attempting to go see Hermione there, but the school had a built-in system to avoid this, with the stairs turning into a slide and taking them back down into the Common Room.

The Harry Potter TV Show’s Hogwarts Expansion Is A Good Thing

Image via WB

The inclusion of a scene in the Gryffindor girls’ dorm seems to fit with more scenes of Hermione in general, with it also revealed that we’ll be seeing her at home receiving her Hogwarts letter. That’s a sensible approach, as the TV episode runtime and structure pretty much demand adding extra scenes not only for length, but also to follow some characters besides Harry himself, and this way it can further flesh out the other members of the Golden Trio.

We already knew that it was moving beyond Harry’s POV, such as scenes at Malfoy Manor as well, so this is a continuation of that. And that also applies specifically to Hogwarts even beyond the girls’ dorm, as it was also confirmed we’ll be seeing some of the professors in their own rooms at the castles as well, which further adds to the source material.

On top of those, the TV show will also include Hogwarts characters and moments that the movies left out. The most notable of these is Peeves the Poltergeist, who will be causing mischief and mayhem in the halls of the school in the remake. He was cast for the movie adaptation of The Philosopher’s Stone, with Rik Mayall in the role, but the scenes were deleted. No casting announcement has yet been made for the show, though those are big ghostly shoes to fill. Another spirit confirmed who wasn’t in the movies is Professor Binns, meaning we’ll be getting History of Magic lessons, which hopefully aren’t as boring to watch as they are for the students to sit through.

Crucially, all of these can combine to make Hogwarts feel like more of a character in its own right. One of the joys of the books is just getting to spend time in that world and experiencing what life at a magical school is like, something the movies didn’t quite devote as much time to, and it’s something that the remake is seemingly improving upon.

Harry Potter’s TV remake is expected to release on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2027.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!