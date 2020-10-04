Harry Styles Makes Cameo On Saturday Night Live

✖

Harry Styles made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The former One Direction-er ended up voicing Jim Carrey’s relaxation tapes. The comedian is playing Joe Biden this season as the election cycle heads into the home stretch. Alec Baldwin returned to play Donald Trump in a retelling of this week’s Presidential Debate that had the entire world watching. Maya Rudolph is also back to play Kamala Harris and she has that character nailed as always. Styles basically speaking gibberish was certainly unexpected, as was Carrey’s decision to be the politician for Season 46 of the long-running sketch show. However, all the fans out there weren’t exactly thrilled with a veteran getting pulled in to play the former Vice President. In a previous interview, Lorne Michaels opted to explain this process.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," the executive producer said. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

Harry on SNL with Jim Carrey tonight (via @thisbemesara)pic.twitter.com/Zk1wqiw1zq — HSD (@hsdaily) October 4, 2020

The entire show has had to shuffle things around because of the coronavirus pandemic. Michaels actually addressed that as well.

"We need the audience, obviously. With comedy, when you don’t hear the response, it’s just different. With the kind of comedy we do, which quite often is broad, timing gets thrown off without an audience," Michaels explained. "And for me, what is most important is when you’re absolutely certain of some piece on Wednesday, and then the dress-rehearsal audience sees it on Saturday and tells you you’re wrong. . . .I think us coming back and accomplishing the show will lead to — I hate to use the word normalcy — but it’s a thing that is part of our lives coming back, in whatever form it ends up coming back. So the physical problems of doing it — number of people who can be in the studio, number of people who can be in the control room, how you separate the band so that they’re not in any jeopardy — all of those are part of the meetings we’ve been having"

Did you catch the SNL premiere? What do you think of Carrey's version of Biden? Let us know in the comments!