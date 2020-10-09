The Haunting of Bly Manor Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

It's been two years since The Haunting of Hill House made waves with its Netflix debut, and now the long-awaited follow-up series is finally making its way to the streaming service. Early Friday morning, Netflix added all nine episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor to its lineup for fans around the world to enjoy. The series aims to invoke the same eerie vibes as Hill House, but attaching them to a gothic love story. Folks now have a perfect weekend binge to compliment the Halloween season.

While Bly Manor has some of the same actors as Hill House, and MIke Flanagan created both projects, the two aren't connected in any way. It's a pure anthology, so you can watch Bly Manor without ever having seen its predecessor.

Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, the ensemble drama stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

You can read the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor here:

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

Are you excited to finally check out The Haunting of Bly Manor now that it's available on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!