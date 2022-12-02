Haunting of Hill House Creators Joins Amazon After Netflix TV Deal Expires

The creators of recent hits like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House have found a new home. On Thursday, reports revealed that creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios, with their Intrepid Pictures banner making new projects to stream exclusively on Prime Video. This comes after a years-long collaboration between Flanagan and Netflix, which led to a number of shows like Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and the recently-cancelled The Midnight Club. Flanagan still has one more show with Netflix, the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired The Fall of the House of Usher, which is believed to be debuting in 2023.

"Amazon is a studio that we have long admired," Flanagan and Macy said in a statement. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe."

"Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, echoed. "We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity."

What is Mike Flanagan's next Netflix series?

Based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher follows a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.

Confirmed cast members in the series include Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game), Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Kate Siegel (Haunting of Hill House), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as Madeline Usher, Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys For Life), Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), JayR Tinaco (Another Life, Space Force), Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher), and Robert Longstreet (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass).

