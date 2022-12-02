Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club After One Season

Time is officially up for The Midnight Club. On Thursday, it was announced via a report from The Wrap that the Netflix horror series has been cancelled after one season. The series, which brought to life the mythos from Christopher Pike's franchise of horror novels, was co-creative and executive produced by Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan, alongside creator Leah Fong. While the series was positively received by critics and fans, and made headlines for its record-breaking number of jumpscares, it only briefly spent time on the streamer's Top 10 charts, which reportedly factored into the cancellation.

In The Midnight Club, at a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. The series starred Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

What would The Midnight Club Season 2 be about?

In an interview earlier this fall, Flanagan revealed his aspirations for a potential second season, including the lingering question of Dr. Stanton's connection to the Paragon. Additionally, Flanagan hinted that previously-deceased characters from Season 1 could have returned in the sophomore episodes, but in a way that's a bit unconventional.

"I very much believe that when we die, we become stories and we live on in the imaginations of the people that loved us," Flanagan expressed at the time. "This provided an opportunity as characters drop away on the show that they don't leave the show, that they remain in the imaginations of their friends and remain characters later on in their stories. If the show does do a second season, and I have no idea if it will, part of our big plan for that was that we would be keeping cast members around because they'd still appear in each other's stories even though the storytellers are gone. And that was something I thought thematically was very important to keep in the show."

