Hawkeye Set Video Reveals Tracksuit Mafia in Wild Car Stunt

Filming is currently underway on Hawkeye for Disney+, with series stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld currently on set to film an epic confrontation with the villains from David Aja, Matt Hollingsworth, and Matt Fraction's inspirational comic book series. A brand new set video shows the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop actors going head-to-head against the fan-favorite Tracksuit Mafia, who played a key role against the Hawkeyes' attempts to defend their neighborhood. In this latest look, there appears to be an intense vehicle stunt with the Tracksuit Mafia on the hood of a car as Team Hawkeye attempts to escape.

Check out the video in the post below:

It looks like the fan-favorite comic book that defined a new era for Hawkeye will be a major influence on the Marvel Studios series. Whether or not it establishes a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen, but fans are hopeful this could help kick off the assembly of the Young Avengers.

It seems like Steinfeld's Bishop is here to stay in the MCU, and the actress is excited for the opportunity for her arrival in the superhero franchise. Steinfeld recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her debut in Hawkeye, teasing future plans beyond the Disney+ series.

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," said Steinfeld. "I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," she added. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Fans will get to see more of Steinfeld's Kate Bishop when Hawkeye premieres on Disney+, rumored to debut later this year.