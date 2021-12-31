Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Takes Aim in New Set Photo

✖

Filming continues to roll on Hawkeye, the Marvel Studios series heading to Disney+ that will see Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton team up with newcomer (and comic fan-favorite) Kate Bishop, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. The actress will be taking on the Hawkeye mantle in the series, matching the Avenger's archery skills and possibly setting up the future of the Young Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series appears to be taking major influence from the classic Marvel Comics series from artist David Aja, writer Matt Fraction, and color artist Matt Hollingsworth, judging by the set photos that have already made their way online.

In the latest set photo, Steinfeld's Kate Bishop takes aim at an unseen target. Check it out below:

Steinfeld attempted to deny her involvement in the series after being rumored for months. When asked point-blank, she danced around the question and even cast doubt on the possibility of joining the MCU.

"That's not something that's necessarily happening," Steinfeld told RadioTimes. "We're going to wait and find out, I guess."

Of course, now we know that's not true as she's been hard at work on the series for the last couple of months. Steinfeld previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight about getting the opportunity to play Kate Bishop for the Disney+ series.

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," Steinfeld said. "I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," she added. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Fans will get to see how Kate Bishop's world collides with Clint Barton's — and what it means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — when Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ later this year.