Hawkeye Set Photos Show Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in Action

Filming is currently underway on Hawkeye, which will adapt the fan-favorite comic book storyline featuring Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as they protect their neighborhood from nefarious forces. The Disney+ series will team Jeremy Renner with newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, passing on the Hawkeye mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and possibly setting up another new member of the Young Avengers. Now we have a new look at both Hawkeyes in action for the Marvel Studios show, revealing glimpses at an action-packed adventure in the works for the streaming service.

The set photos show Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in full costume with her bow. Renner's Clint Barton appears to be taking a more low-key approach. Check out the photos from Just Jared by clicking here.

The series appears to be adapting the fan-favorite comic Hawkeye from artist David Aja, writer Matt Fraction, and color artist Matt Hollingsworth. That series featured many fan-favorite issues including the Pizza Dog mystery, and we know that the lovable pup Lucky will be playing a role in the Marvel show.

Steinfeld's portrayal of Kate Bishop is highly anticipated by fans. The actress was already subject to fan-casting and rumors before her involvement was officially announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Now that she's in the thick of it, Steinfeld admitted that she's eager to develop her role in the MCU.

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," Steinfeld said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," she added. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Hawkeye is currently rumored to premiere on Disney+ later this year.