Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Teases Kate Bishop and Lucky the Pizza Dog

Of all of the projects on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's roster for Phase 4, fans are especially excited to see Disney+'s upcoming Hawkeye series. The live-action television series is expected to see Jeremy Renner return as Clint Barton, who will be partnering up with fellow Hawkeye Kate Bishop. Rumors in recent weeks have suggested that the series was about to begin filming, something that set videos seemingly confirmed on Wednesday. If that wasn't enough, Renner recently took to social media to tease work on the series -- as well as a few of his co-stars. In a series of tweets, which you can check out below, Renner posts a photo of his cast chair on the series' set, with the caption "Ms. Bishop... we need you!"

In an earlier tweet from that day, Renner shares a photo of a pair of Marvel-branded cookies, which he jokes could be dog biscuits, a reference to Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Hey, look what I found... not sure if it’s a dog biscuit ... what do you think ? #treats pic.twitter.com/YHYZJ6McV1 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 2, 2020

The Hawkeye series is beginning production on interesting ground, as Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm who will be playing Kate in the series. Set photos and videos have shown that Kate will be played by none other than Hailee Steinfeld - who was first rumored to be in the role as early as last summer, but was briefly believed to be out of contention for the role.

Either way, fans have a lot of reasons to be hyped for the series - both for its apparent adaptation of the Matt Fraction and David Aja Hawkeye comic run, and for the introduction of Kate into the MCU.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."