Hailee Steinfeld Eyed to Star in Hawkeye Series on Disney+

It looks like Marvel Studios has found Jeremy Renner’s successor as the archer of the MCU. The studio is creating a Hawkeye TV series for the Disney+ streaming service that will star Renner as Clint Barton once more, allowing him to pass the Hawkeye mantle, as he does in the comics. The big question would be who Marvel would tap to play Kate and it looks like that answer has come in the form of Hailee Steinfeld.

According to a new report from Variety, the Bumblebee star is the choice to play Kate Bishop opposite Renner’s Clint Barton in the Disney+ series, which is currently slated to arrive in 2021.

Kate Bishop has become an increasingly popular character in the pages of Marvel Comics over the last several years, thanks in large part to the Hawkeye series that saw Clint pass the baton, as well as her time with the Young Avengers.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has explained that all of the shows on Disney+ are going to be a part of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning the events of the shows will affect the big screen movies. This will allow characters introduced on the streaming service to make the jump to movie theaters. Such will be the case for Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

It looks as though pre-production on Hakweye is coming along rather quickly, considering the only thing known about the show as of D23 Expo was that Renner would be returning to star. Last week it was revealed that Mad Men‘s Jonathan Igla would be acting as showrunner for the series. Now, just a few days later, the series has found its star.

In addition to Hawkeye, Marvel Studios is bringing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and What If…? to the Disney+ service.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

