HBO Max Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Three Seasons

Another axe has fallen at Warner Bros. Discovery with Variety confirming that HBO Max has cancelled yet another fan-favorite show. The trade brings word that the hit comedy series South Side, which ran for three seasons on the streamer, has been cancelled. Created by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin, South Side followed two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they're stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Both Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan starred in the series alongside Kareme Young and Chandra Russell.

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created," an unnamed HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. "We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."

South Side was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, who could very well find a new home for the series if they desire. The series was notable for being shot on location in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Some other cast members that appeared in the series include Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, Nefetari Spencer, Diallo Riddle, Lil Rel Howery, Kel Mitchell, Deon Cole, and Chance the Rapper.

In a remarkable feat, South Side can lay claim to being one of the few shows that has earned a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. All three seasons of the show have a perfect "100% rating on the review aggregator, with over 22 reviews giving it a postiive rating and earning it a "certified fresh" distinction.