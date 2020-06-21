HBO Max Makes First 3 Episodes of Doom Patrol Available for Free

✖

HBO Max has made the first three episodes of Doom Patrol available for free. The series came to life on DC Universe, but Warner Media is making a big bet on the new streaming platform. Getting people registered and watching is the biggest single goal for these new entries in the streaming wars. Much was made of how HBO Max came out of the gates, but original content is going to be an easy way to get those subscribers up. Also of note is the fact that Doom Patrol is an enjoyable series that might get more visibility from audiences on the new streaming service. DC Universe’s membership is comprised of die-hard fans of the comics company’s output. HBO Max is more a one-stop-shop for all of the stuff under the Warner Media umbrella. So, in that way, this is a win-win situation.

The account wrote, “We're celebrating the upcoming Season 2 premiere of @DCDoomPatrol on @HBOMax by giving you the first 3 episodes of Season 1 FOR FREE on YouTube! See how it all began on 6/22, then head to @HBOMax and @TheDCUniverse to watch Season 2 on 6/25! #DoomPatrol”

Comicbook.com’s Nicole Drum reviewed Season 2 of Doom Patrol recently and enjoyed the madness a great deal.

“Ultimately, Doom Patrol Season Two is a worthy successor to the beautiful madness that was its freshman season. It delivers on the same sorts of entertaining balance of dark and light that fans have come to love and expect and somehow improves on it,” she said. “While the first few episodes do move more slowly, there's no shortage of potential and promise that if you just get on the bus and go along for the ride, the destination will be worth it. With realistic and eloquent explorations of trauma, comics-accurate and insane villains, as well as just the right amount of mystery, the show embraces its mess and continues to be one of the best things in the television format.”

Check out DC’s official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2:

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

