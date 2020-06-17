Doom Patrol: Season 2 Extended Trailer Released

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The DC Universe has released an extended trailer for the upcoming second season of Doom Patrol. The long look at the new episodes shows that the characters are back just as fans loved them in the first season with all sorts of new threats, surprises, and dark humor. As seen in the trailer above, the second season of the series will focus quite a bit of attention on the new Chief Niles Caulder's daughter, Dorothy Spinner, who is played by Abigail Shapiro. Dorothy makes her debut in the new trailer, and it's easy to see how her arrival will shake things up within the Doom Patrol. However, new characters like The Candlemaker, Doctor Tyme, Red Jack, and The SeX-Men will also be making their live action debuts!

Newcomer Shapiro joins the returning cast of the series which includes Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Timothy Dalton. Here's the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2:

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

Season 2 of Doom Patrol will make its debut on June 25th on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

