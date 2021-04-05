HBO Max Extends Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera Streaming Availability

✖

Before the start of April, HBO Max announced a slew of movies and TV shows that would be added to the service over the course of the month, as well the titles that would be leaving at the month's end. Surprisingly, the "last chance" list of movies and shows featured a ton of classic animated titles that subscribers were disappointed to see make their exit, especially since many of them are property of WarnerMedia. Various Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera projects were revealed to be leaving HBO Max on April 30th, but those plans have since changed.

On Monday, HBO Max announced that a bunch of the Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera shows that were set to leave the service have actually been extended, allowing them to be available for longer than initially planned. Shows like The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, and Tom and Jerry will continue their availability on HBO Max going forward.

What HBO Max didn't reveal, however, is how long these programs have actually been extended for. This extension could simply be a one-month type of deal, or it could last much longer. There's not really any way to tell at this point, though we'll see if any of them show up on the "last chance" list for May.

Here's the list of shows that have been given extensions on HBO Max:

The Flintstones

The Jetsons

Jonny Quest

Josie and the Pussycats

Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space

Looney Tunes

The Looney Tunes Show

New Looney Tunes

Paddington Bear

Scooby-Doo and Scrappy Doo

The Scooby-Doo Show

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!

Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

Tom and Jerry (Classic)

The Yogi Bear Show

The Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera cartoons are animated staples for HBO Max and the greater Warner Bros. brand as a whole. Hopefully, something is worked out to where the shows stay on HBO Max for quite a long time. Especially since the service is releasing new projects featuring a lot of those characters.

Are you glad to see the Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera cartoons sticking around on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!