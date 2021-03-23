Everything Leaving HBO Max in April 2021

✖

The arrival of every month means a big changeover is coming to streaming services like HBO Max. There are always movies and TV shows added to streaming rosters as new streaming contracts begin, while the expiration of existing contracts means that titles already on a service will depart, potentially for a rival site. On Tuesday, HBO Max revealed all of the movies and TV shows coming to the lineup in April, as well as everything set to leave.

There are sadly some big titles departing HBO Max next month, a few of which may come as a big surprise to subscribers. All three films in The Hobbit trilogy will exit HBO Max on April 30th, splitting the Lord of the Rings offerings on the service in half.

Other April departures include Reservoir Dogs, Cast Away, The Exorcist, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, The Invisible Man, School of Rock and a slew of Looney Tunes offerings.

Here's the full list of everything leaving HBO Max next month:

April 11

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

April 15

Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

April 30

3 Godfathers, 1949

9½ Weeks, 1986

Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)

The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938

Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)

After Hours, 1985

An American Werewolf In London, 1981 (HBO)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)

Being There, 1979

Bullitt, 1968

Bundle Of Joy, 1956

Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)

The Candidate, 1972

Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)

Catwoman, 2004

Chasing Liberty, 2004

Cheyenne Autumn, 1964

Cimarron, 1960

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)

Diner, 1982

Dirt, 2017

The Exorcist, 1973

Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)

Fool's Gold, 2008

Get Carter, 1971

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)

Godzilla Vs. Kong, 2021

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

The Green Mile, 1999

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014

Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013

How The West Was Won, 1962

I Am Sam, 2002

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Jonny Quest, 1964

Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972

Josie And The Pussycats, 1970

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

The Looney Tunes Show, 2011

Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mister Roberts, 1955

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Dog Skip, 2000

My Favorite Year, 1982

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

The Neverending Story, 1984

New Jack City, 1991

New Looney Tunes, 2015

New York Minute, 2004

Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Paddington Bear, 1989

Patriots Day, 2016

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Pride And Prejudice, 1940

Private Benjamin, 1980

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Reversal Of Fortune, 1990

Rio Bravo, 1959

Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)

School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981

The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969

The Secret Garden, 1993

She's All That, 1999

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Son Of The Mask, 2005

Space Cowboys, 2000

Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967

Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)

Under Siege, 1992

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

The Wild Bunch, 1969

The Wind And The Lion, 1975

The Yogi Bear Show, 1988

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max in April? Let us know in the comments!