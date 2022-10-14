HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy

HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!

What's The Theme For Season 2 of Sort Of?

Both Baig and Fab Filippo spoke to ET about what's waiting for Sabi now that their secret is out with their family. It seems like it's a season of love for the entire cast in Canada. However, questions about the Mehboob family patriarch linger in the background.

"Following the unbelievably loving response to our first season, we can't wait to share the next chapter of Sabi's journey, and evolution of all our characters, with our audiences," Baig and Filippo explained.



"Season 2 of Sort Of is the season of love. There is friend love and family love and loving your work and the love of a place and romantic love. So many loves," Baig continued. "Sabi is in search of the kind of pure and simple love, but love no matter what form is complicated."

Here's how HBO Max describes the show: "SORT OF follows the journey of "Sabi Mehboob" (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they're in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable...to anyone."

