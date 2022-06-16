HBO Max has renewed its original series Hacks for Season 3. It seems like an easy decision on HBO's part, as Hacks had a glowing critical response and a massive swell in viewership (125%) during Season 2, which ended just a few weeks ago (at the time of writing this). The series stars Jean Smart as aging stand-up comedienne in Vegas, named Deborah Vance, who takes on a spunky young assistant and co-writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

SPOILERS: Hacks Season 2 ended with Vance and Daniels parting ways, after Vance did a successful stand-up special and fired Ava, who has sights on her own success in the business.

"We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show."

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television said, "The first two seasons of Hacks – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

Hacks was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who all serve as showrunners. The series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

(Photo: HBO)

Earlier this month, Downs talked about the uncertain future of Hacks – and why the showrunners never thought Season 2 was the end:

"We feel like this is only the second chapter in a larger story that we want to tell. And when we pitched the show, we actually pitched where the series would end, which is not what you saw in episode 8 of season 2," Downs said to EW. "But yeah, I think we just wanted it to feel like there was resolution to this season, but also make it a cliffhanger in itself because it's sort of like: What does the future hold for these two women?"

Hacks is streaming on HBO Max.