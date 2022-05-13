New Season of HBO Max Hit Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

✖

HBO Max has debuted the new season of its hit original comedy series Hacks, starring Jean Smart, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award for her work in the series. Like the first season before it, the show has debuted to critical acclaim and premiered with a perfect 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes along with a "Certified Fresh" distinction after 24 reviews as of this writing (season one also features a perfect rating on the site with over 60 reviews). The critical consensus for the series reads: "Hacks hits the road, but Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder remain very much at home with each other in a sterling sophomore season that finds novel ways to deepen the central pair's lovable friendship."

Awarding the new season an "A" score, Collider writes that "Season 2 finds an even more compelling way to heighten this will-they-won't-they-make-it-work dramatic tension." IndieWire gives the series' new episodes an A-, telling viewers to "Set your worries aside because Hacks has done it again. Season 2 leans into its established strengths while recognizing new opportunities." Even one of the most critical reviews of the new season, where The Playlist said it "does not live up to the bar set by its superior debut season," the outlet still awarded it a B-.

For those unaware, the series tells the story of Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and the dark mentorship she forms with her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). The first two episodes of season two are now streaming with new episodes dropping ever Thursday on HBO Max and wrap up on June 2. You can watch the trailer for the new season below.

Smart not only won the Primetime Emmy for her role in the series but took home both the SAG Award and the Critics Choice Award in the same category. Alongside Smart, her co-stars Einbinder. Carl Clemons-Hopkins & Jane Adams were also nominated for Emmy awards. They're joined in the new season by fellow returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. Season two of the series will welcome Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman to the cast with Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa set to guest star.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The trio won the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy for their work on the series while Aniello won the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Emmy.