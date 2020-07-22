HBO Renews Perry Mason For Season 2

✖

Perry Mason has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO. When the series launched on June 21, many viewers complimented the detail and look of the reboot. Now, fans will get the chance to continue the story with Matthew Rhys. The premiere episode managed a healthy eight million viewers. Just as many observers were concerned that the old-school CBS series might not translate to the current moment. But, this decision from HBO shows that Perry Mason was clearly filling a niche for a certain number of viewers. It doesn’t hurt that the prestige television stylings play very well for something as throwback as Perry Mason. Regardless, producer Robert Downey Jr. decided to take a moment to celebrate the news on social media. HBO’s announcement comes at a great time for the Iron Man actor as a victory in life after being in that armor for over a decade.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a statement. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

The jury is in: @PerryMasonHBO will be back for Season 2 on @HBO pic.twitter.com/0r3Y062VfL — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) July 22, 2020

Series star Matthew Rhys understood that Perry Mason could be a hard sell to younger viewership, but it looks like his performance carried the day. He told AV Club about that divide and how the show navigates it.

“I would agree about the 40,” he explained. “I think that’s, to me, where the cutoff comes in. Where people kind of 40 and up to about like 50. They go, ‘Ah yeah! Perry Mason. Yeah, my dad, my mom, my grandma, my grandpa used to watch that. 50 plus, you start to get that, ‘Oh yeah, I used to watch that with my grandma.’ Like 60 and up, then they’re like, ‘Oh, that was a great show, you’re no patch on Raymond Burr.’”

“I was very aware of this iconic character, this iconic show was enormous. But, I was also buoyed by the fact that this was going to be very different. A very new or reimagined Perry Mason. There was going to be no placid attempt at a remake. This was a reimagining. I think they were very shrewd in making it. We have one case that spans the eight episodes, which really allows all these incredible characters to evolve and to develop, and or you as an audience to follow. I’m glad I didn’t have to solve something every week, otherwise, that would be exhausting,” Rhys added.

