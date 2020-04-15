Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Perry Mason Sneak Peek

If you used to hang out with your grandparents a lot as a kid, you probably watched many reruns of Perry Mason, the courtroom drama that ran from 1957 to 1966 and followed defensive attorney Perry Mason. It was previously revealed that HBO would be creating their own version of the character with The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys in the titular role. The new series is being produced by Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Robert Downey Jr., who shared a first look at Rhys in the role back in November. Now, Downey Jr. is back online to share a sneak peek of the new show.

“I know it’s Tuesday because I’m still wearing my Sunday pajamas. I ALSO know a way to get an exclusive sneak peek at PERRY MASON. All my love, DSB (double-scrub Bob) #PerryMasonHBO,” Downey Jr. wrote. Since going up yesterday, the tweet has received over 19,000 likes! You can check out the teaser clip in the post below:

The new Perry Mason has been in the works in some form since 2018, and it’s experienced some changes in personnel. Originally the series was going to be a movie and had Nic Pizzolatto attached to write the script. It eventually became a series and brought in Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, and while Downey Jr. had at one point been attached to play Mason, he is now executive producing, with Rhys in the lead role. You can find the official description for Perry Mason below.

“1932, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

As for Downey Jr.’s acting career, he was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor’s first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He’ll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

