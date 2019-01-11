HBO Reveals First Look At New ‘Watchmen’ Series

During tonight’s 76th Golden Globes, HBO released a first look teaser of some of its upcoming shows this year, including the first-ever look at the new Watchmen series hitting the premium channel later this year. Though the look is all but a few seconds, Jeremy Irons‘ Ozymandias is the star of the clip. The shot also apparently provides a quick look at Rorschach.

The series has a star-studded cast including Irons, Jean Smart, Regina King, and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Little has been revealed about Damon Lindelof‘s take on the fan-favorite graphic novel, but Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons has given his blessings to the show, confirming it pursues the idea of an alternate reality.

“It does pursue the idea of an alternative reality. And that’s essentially what Watchmen was [in its original comics form], an alternate-reality story,” Gibbons previously mentioned . “I think what’s happening with the TV version is it presents yet another variation. And while I’ve only read the screenplay — and I can’t speak to the tone or the way the things been shot — I’d say the reality it inhabits is one that feels quite authentic. It’s not here, it’s not now, it’s something slightly sideways.”

A synopsis released from the Lindelof can be found below.

“This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built… It must ask new questions and explore the world through a fresh lens. Most importantly, it must be contemporary. The Old Testament was specific to the Eighties of Reagan and Thatcher and Gorbachev. Ours needs to resonate with the frequency of Trump and May and Putin and the horse that he rides around on, shirtless. And speaking of Horsemen, The End of the World is off the table…which means the heroes and villains – as if the two are distinguishable – are playing for different stakes entirely.”

Watchmen‘s cast now includes Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, and Dylan Schombing.