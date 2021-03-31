Heavy Metal To Adapt Arena Mode Saga For TV

✖

Heavy Metal, notable brand of sci-fi and fantasy in publishing, is getting into the television game with an adaptation of the Arena Mode Saga trilogy of novels. Deadline brings word of the news as the first of author Blake Northcott's books is now in active development. The book tells the story of Matthew Moxon, a young man in a dystopian future who "volunteers for Arena Mode: 2041's most vicious sporting event" as a means to win the prize money and pay for his own life-saving surgery. To come out on top though he'll have to do battle against his thirteen superhuman competitors, and he's the only one in the tournament without powers of his own.

“During my time as CEO of Heavy Metal, I have had the privilege of collaborating and creating with some of the best talent from the world of genre comics and books,” Heavy Metal CEO Matthew Medney said in a statement. “When I met Blake, I was impressed by her ability to envision the scope of her worlds beyond the written word. Her talent for creating incredible science fiction stories is second to none. I am beyond excited to explore the universe that Blake has created and develop Arena Mode as a series.”

“When I started Arena Mode almost a decade ago, I set out to write a novel that had a cinematic feel, blending action, adventure, and a lot of heart,” Northcott added. “I’ve always envisioned it as a series, so I’m thrilled to be working with Heavy Metal to bring it to the screen.”

“Blake is a powerhouse talent, and the universe she built in Arena Mode is going to blow viewers away,” producer Tommy Coriale said. “The action, scale, and sheer awesomeness of this story are matched up perfectly with grounded, character driven storytelling. I genuinely cannot wait to get this out to the world.”

No details for where Arena Mode may find its home were revealed in the report.

This series marks the latest attempt by the publisher to bring some of their stories to life. Beyond the 1980s feature film adaptation of the hit magazine and its many stories, Heavy Metal was adapted into the TV show Métal Hurlant Chronicles, airing from 2012 to 2014, adapting a number of stories from the publisher. Attempts were made previously to reboot Heavy Metal as a a feature film, with development on the project later resulting in the un-related Netflix series Love, Death & Robots.