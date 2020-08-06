Hulu Cancels Zoe Kravitz's High Fidelity Reboot After One Season

✖

Get ready to update your "Top Five Heartbreaks" list, because Hulu has officially cancelled its High Fidelity reboot. The news was officially announced late Wednesday night, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that the series' cast was notified earlier that day. The live-action series provided a modern, gender-bent update on the Nick Hornby novel (and John Cusack-led movie) of the same, starring Mad Max and The Batman star Zoe Kravitz as Rob Brooks.

High Fidelity follows Rob, a diehard music fan and the owner of Championship Vinyl in Crown Heights, Brooklyn who has struggled with a lifetime of failed relationships. After a series of events, Rob decides to take a trip down memory lane and revisit her top five failed relationships, in hopes of figuring out what to learn from them.

The series also stars Jake Lacy as Clyde, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, David H. Holmes as Simon, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Mac, Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks, and Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks. Guest stars in Season 1 included Parker Posey, Debbie Harry, Jack Antonoff, Ivanna Sakhno, Justin Silver, and Thomas Doherty.

The High Fidelity reboot was originally crafted for Disney+, before moving to Hulu for its "adult themes" in April of 2019. That decision set an interesting precedent for the two streaming services, as the Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor was also given the same fate, and fans have campaigned for a similar situation to happen to the Lizzie McGuire revival.

While Hulu does not release its official viewership numbers, the series was a bonafide hit with critics and fans alike when it debuted this past February. The series currently holds an 86% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The idea was brought to me by Sarah [Kucserka] and Veronica [West], the creators. I’m a huge fan of the book and the movie," Kravitz told Rolling Stone in an interview earlier this year. "To be completely honest, when I heard that they were making a remake, or a reboot — however you want to call it — I had two reactions. One was “Ooh!” and the other one was “Oh”. Because I’m such a fan of the book and the movie, I’m very protective of [them]. And there are a lot of remakes happening right now, and when you love something, it can — it’s easy to feel protective. So, part of the reason I wanted to do it was to protect it. I wanted to make sure that it was done with the right intentions. There was a punk spirit and an angsty, punky tone to this romantic comedy. That’s part of why we’ve all fallen in love with that world. I felt like I had a responsibility there."

What do you think of Hulu canceling High Fidelity after one season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 1 of High Fidelity is available to stream on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.