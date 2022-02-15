High Fidelity Star Still Think It Was a “Big Mistake” for Hulu to Cancel Series

Nearly two years later, Zoe Kravitz is continuing to speak out about Hulu’s High Fidelity reboot being cancelled after one season. The actress spoke about the decision in a recent interview with Elle, arguing that it was “a big mistake”, especially considering the positive strides the gender-bent reboot made for diversity. This echoes comments Kravitz made shortly after the cancellation initially occurred, slamming the decision and Hulu’s larger lack of onscreen diversity.

“They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,” Kravitz explained. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street and women that look like us – like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

High Fidelity followed Rob, a diehard music fan and the owner of Championship Vinyl in Crown Heights, Brooklyn who has struggled with a lifetime of failed relationships. After a series of events, Rob decides to take a trip down memory lane and revisit her top five failed relationships, in hopes of figuring out what to learn from them. The series also starred Jake Lacy as Clyde, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, David H. Holmes as Simon, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Mac, Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks, and Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks. Guest stars in Season 1 included Parker Posey, Debbie Harry, Jack Antonoff, Ivanna Sakhno, Justin Silver, and Thomas Doherty.

The High Fidelity reboot was originally crafted for Disney+, before moving to Hulu for its “adult themes” in April of 2019. When the series first debuted in early 2020, it was a bonafide hit with critics and fans alike.

“The idea was brought to me by Sarah [Kucserka] and Veronica [West], the creators. I’m a huge fan of the book and the movie,” Kravitz told Rolling Stone in an interview earlier this year. “To be completely honest, when I heard that they were making a remake, or a reboot — however you want to call it — I had two reactions. One was “Ooh!” and the other one was “Oh”. Because I’m such a fan of the book and the movie, I’m very protective of [them]. And there are a lot of remakes happening right now, and when you love something, it can — it’s easy to feel protective. So, part of the reason I wanted to do it was to protect it. I wanted to make sure that it was done with the right intentions. There was a punk spirit and an angsty, punky tone to this romantic comedy. That’s part of why we’ve all fallen in love with that world. I felt like I had a responsibility there.”

