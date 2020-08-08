Zoe Kravitz Blasts Hulu's Lack of Diversity After High Fidelity Cancellation

✖

On Wednesday, Hulu officially cancelled its High Fidelity reboot after just one season and now, series star Zoe Kravitz is blasting the streamer for its lack of diversity in programming. On Thursday, Kravitz took to Instagram to share her love of the series' cast and crew as well as the fans of the adaptation with a behind-the-scenes shots of the series and while Kravitz had nothing but love for those involved, in the comments she accurately noted the lack of diversity in Hulu's programming in a reply to actress Tessa Thompson.

On Friday night, Thompson commented on Kravitz's post writing "I will miss you alllllllllllll so much." Kravitz's reply sarcastically noted that there were a "ton of other shows" that they could watch featuring women of color in lead roles instead.

"It's cool," Kravitz wrote. "At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

As Entertainment Weekly notes, Kravitz has a point. The only other scripted original series on the streaming service that features a Black woman lead is the Kerry Washington-starring Little Fires Everywhere and while Hulu does have a "Black Stories" page, the majority of the content contained there are not Hulu originals.

Making High Fidelity's cancellation a bit more painful even beyond the representation issue is that the series was a bonafide hit with critics and fans alike. The series currently holds an 86% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

High Fidelity follows Rob (Kravitz), a diehard music fan and the owner of Championship Vinyl in Crown Heights, Brooklyn who has struggled with a lifetime of failed relationships. After a series of events, Rob decides to take a trip down memory lane and revisit her top five failed relationships in the hope of figuring out what to learn from them. The series also stars Jake Lacy as Clyde, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, David H. Holmes as Simon, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Mac, Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks, and Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks. Season 1 guest stars on the series included Parker Posey, Debbie Harry, Jack Antonoff, Ivanna Sakhno, Justin Silver, and Thomas Doherty.

The High Fidelity series had originally been crafted for Disney+ before moving to Hulu for "adult themes" in April 2019, a decision that set a bit of a precedent for the two streaming services with the Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor having the same fate. Fans of the Lizzie McGuire revival have petitioned for that show to move as well.

The first season of High Fidelity is now streaming on Hulu.

