LEGO Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Compares New Holiday Special to Original

Happy Life Day, Star Wars fans! 42 years after the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special was released, Lucasfilm has finally decided to give Life Day another chance by teaming up with LEGO in the adorable new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is now streaming on Disney+. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with iconic C-3PO actor, Anthony Daniels, about the new special and he shared the differences between the original and the new animated take on how the holidays are celebrated in a galaxy far, far away...

"Praise the lord," Daniels joked when we mentioned how different the new special turned out. "I was surprised when I got the call, 'We’re doing a Holiday Special.' 'Are you crazy?' I said. People remember the original," Daniels laughed. "I remember it very well. And I assume you've read in the new paperback version of I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story, there’s a whole section on that original Holiday Special. That brought it all back to me. I mean, I could remember it pretty well."

Daniels added, "This one is different. They said, 'This time it will be different.' And it is because it's LEGO and you can have crazy fun with LEGO characters that you actually can't do in real life. 'Real life?' In the movies.," he corrected. "This one has, first of all, the characters are ones we know, but they kind of do things or meet up in ways maybe you haven’t seen before, and they go on adventures that you haven't seen before, but they are reminders of things you knew about."

"Particularly, the younger audience are going to totally adore this while their parents sit back and say, 'Oh, I know that one. Yes, yes, yes, yes,"' Daniels added. "You can break the laws of physics, you can break the laws of comedy, you can tease the big things that is Star Wars and The Force. You can poke fun at it, because it's like a real family member, a jolly uncle, for instance. It’s very, very different from that first [Holiday Special.] "

You can check out the official synopsis for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special below.

"Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

